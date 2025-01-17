The perils of illegal mining: a survivor's six-month nightmare

A miner who endured six months trapped in an abandoned mine in South Africa has recounted the terrifying experience he faced after a police crackdown cut off food and essential supplies to thousands engaged in illegal gold mining.

Speaking to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation, the miner revealed that he emerged on Christmas Day after entering the shaft in July.

During his time underground, he suffered from severe hunger and witnessed many of his fellow miners succumb to starvation and illness.

"It felt like a scene from a horror film, but the painful truth is that it was all too real," he described, reflecting on his harrowing ordeal.

He is among nearly 2,000 illegal miners who have come out of the mine near Stilfontein since police began targeting it last August in an effort to combat the rampant illegal mining industry.

The 40-year-old father of six finally exited the mine in December through a separate shaft equipped with steel stairs, a challenging route that left his hands badly bruised.

Many miners remained trapped, growing emaciated from the lack of food. Tragically, dozens perished, their bodies wrapped in twine and lined up in rows.

A long-awaited rescue operation this week recovered bodies and brought more than 240 survivors to safety.

Illegal mining has become a significant source of income for impoverished families in townships near an estimated 6,100 abandoned mines across the country, where such activities are prevalent.

Mmastona Mbizana, a resident of Khumo township, shared with The Associated Press that two of her sons turned to illegal mining due to unemployment and poverty.

Her 22-year-old son was arrested after emerging from the mine during the police operation in December and is currently out on bail.

Mbizana's other son, Lucky, was apprehended at the same site while acting as a runner, delivering food and supplies to the miners below.

Using crutches, he recounted how he was harmed by law enforcement and faced charges for his role in illegal mining activities.

"There were police and military personnel firing rubber bullets and deploying pepper spray, which obscured my vision and caused me to fall," Mbizana explained.

Activists hold the South African government responsible for the fatalities that took place in Stilfontein, arguing that officials should have intervened sooner.

Nevertheless, the government insists that although the deaths are a tragedy, illegal mining remains a criminal offense that negatively impacts the nation’s economy.