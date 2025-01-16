Gaza erupts in celebration on news of ceasefire deal

People celebrated in the streets of Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday following news of an expected ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"All citizens feel relieved and happy with the news of the ceasefire," Deir Al Balah resident Abu Iyad Abu Obeid told the AP.

"We hope to return to our homes, villages and cities as soon as possible."

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal to pause the devastating war in the Gaza Strip, multiple officials announced Wednesday, raising the possibility of winding down the deadliest and most destructive fighting between the bitter enemies.

The deal, coming after weeks of painstaking negotiations in the Qatari capital, promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in phases, the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel and would allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes. It also would flood badly needed humanitarian aid into a territory ravaged by 15 months of war.

Three officials from the U.S. and one from Hamas confirmed that a deal had been reached, while the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said final details were still being ironed out.

All three U.S. officials and the Hamas official requested anonymity to discuss the contours of the deal before the official announcement by mediators in Doha.

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that it hoped “details will be finalized tonight.” Any agreement needs to be approved by Netanyahu’s Cabinet.

Once official, the deal is expected to deliver an initial six-week halt to fighting that is to be accompanied by the opening of negotiations on ending the war altogether.

Over six weeks, 33 of the nearly 100 hostages are to be reunited with their loved ones after months in in captivity with no contact with the outside world, though it’s unclear if all are alive.

The Israel Hamas-war has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to health authorities there.

The Health Ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians but says women and children make up more than half the fatalities.