Syria’s Football Revival: Rebuilding after conflict

As Syria emerges from a devastating 14-year civil war, its football infrastructure faces critical challenges. With most stadiums in disrepair and a FIFA ban on hosting international matches still in place, the country’s football future depends on overcoming years of neglect and political interference.

Mohamed Dakouri, interim president of the Syrian Football Association (FA), highlighted the dire state of facilities, noting that while the Fayhaa Stadium in Damascus has been renovated with Asian Football Confederation (AFC) support, the majority of stadiums require significant maintenance. “Many of them are in need of repairs,” Dakouri said, emphasizing the need for a complete overhaul.

The FIFA ban, imposed in 2011 as the Syrian uprising began, stopped Syria from hosting international games. During the war, many stadiums were repurposed as military bases, causing extensive damage. However, the situation took a dramatic turn in December 2024, when President Bashar Al-Assad fled to Russia as rebel forces took control of Damascus. This political shift has opened the door to rebuilding efforts, including football.

In September 2022, a joint delegation from FIFA and the AFC visited Syria to assess its readiness to host matches. Dakouri expressed hope that logistical challenges could soon be resolved, allowing the country to host friendly games.

Meanwhile, Syria’s U-20 national team is preparing for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup, scheduled to begin in February 2025 in China. Head coach Mohammad Kwid, who returned to Syria after 14 years abroad, is leading the effort. Kwid, Syria’s most successful club-level coach, criticized the previous regime for corruption and favoritism in football.

Despite limited preparation time, the new FA leadership has organized six friendly matches to help the U-20 team prepare. Midfielder Ahmed Kalo praised the efforts, saying, “The new administration has put together a solid schedule of matches. With God’s help, we will enter the tournament in strong form.”

Syria will compete in Group D, facing tough opponents Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.