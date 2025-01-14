Mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks says deal 'very close'

According to a key mediator in Qatar, a deal to halt the conflict in Gaza is '‘very close'’.

There would be three phases in the agreement, the BBC says, with three hostages released on the first day, before Israel starts to withdraw troops.

But Qatari mediators warn that both Israel and Hamas could "still get lost in the details" and a deal could collapse.

Meanwhile in Jerusalem, hostages loved ones, injured soldiers and reservists took to the streets. They urged the government to release the captives in Gaza only through victory over Hamas.

Waving Israeli flags, they marched from near Israel’s parliament to the city’s renowned Chords Bridge, as they chanted slogans against delivering aid to Gaza.

The war broke out after the Hamas attack on October 7 2023, in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed and 251 others were taken captive in Gaza.

In response, Israel has been waging a military offensive in Gaza. According to the territory's health ministry, more than 46,500 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting.