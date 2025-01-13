Sustainable comfort: the future of beds made from recycled plastics

A pioneering company in Melbourne has introduced an innovative solution that, while made from plastic, has the potential to transform our sleeping experience.

Imagine drifting off to sleep on a bed crafted entirely from recycled plastic!

"It takes about one hour to make a king single,” says inventor John Stehle.

Plastic and hard waste, including beds, are a big problem in Australia.

Every year, countless bed frames are discarded, contributing to the mounting waste problem that worries environmental advocates.

"It may even be a world first," remarks Kylie Roberts-Frost of the Australian Bedding Stewardship Council.

"It’s a fantastic circular economy solution," adds Sustainability Victoria CEO Matt Genever.

Comprehensive testing has proven that these beds can endure a weight of no less than 140kg, along with all the standard challenges that a typical base is designed to handle.

Tester Angus Hinchey states, "I think it’s really good, it’s just completely noise free, there’s no creaking, there’s nothing like that.”

Commercially available bed bases are now up for sale, with pricing expected to align with that of existing models.

The inventors are hopeful that a successful launch could lead to the development of additional sustainable furniture products.