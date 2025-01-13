Mondlane calls for protests over election dispute

Mozambican opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, whose return from exile last week sparked confrontations between supporters and police in the capital Maputo, has called for three days of protests this week.

Mondlane insists he was robbed of victory in last October's elections, which saw the Frelimo party officially awarded a huge win.

In a Facebook post late Saturday, Mondlane urged a "national strike" as the new parliament prepares to sit from Monday, with Frelimo's Daniel Chapo due to be president on Wednesday.

Chapo, a 48-year-old former governor with no state experience, will succeed outgoing President Filipe Nyusi.