Guinea: opposition expressed doubt over election

The Guinean government's spokesperson announced that the presidential election might occur before the close of 2025.

Initially, the junta had pledged to transfer power to elected officials by the end of 2024 due to international pressure, but they have failed to fulfill that promise.

Ousmane Gaoual Diallo indicated that either a presidential or legislative election could be scheduled for October, following a referendum to establish a new constitution, which is expected to take place in May.

But Siaka BARRY, President of the MPDG Party - who spoke to Africanews has no confident in the Junta government.

"Now, when we ask whether we believe in the new promises of the junta, you know, to believe or not to believe, it’s all a matter of trust. But I can assure you today that trust is broken. Trust is broken between all political actors and the junta, between all political actors and the government. Trust is broken," he said.

General Mamadi Doumbouya, the leader of the junta, expressed in his New Year’s message that 2025 would be a pivotal year for elections aimed at restoring constitutional order.

However, the authorities have yet to outline a specific timeline for this process.

Mr. Diallo, along with other close supporters of Doumbouya, is advocating for him to enter the presidential race, even though Doumbouya has consistently declared his intention not to run.