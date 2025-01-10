Zelenskyy rallies European support as Putin signals openness to dialogue with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Friday in Rome as part of his ongoing efforts to secure unwavering European support for Ukraine. Mattarella reaffirmed Italy's commitment to maintaining "full and unwavering support" for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy’s European tour included a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and his participation in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where discussions centered on military aid. A planned meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Rome was canceled due to California wildfires.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russian President Vladimir Putin's openness to dialogue with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Peskov welcomed Trump's remarks about solving problems through dialogue and expressed hope for future discussions once Trump assumes office.

Putin Open to Meeting Trump

Peskov stated that Russia attaches no conditions to a potential meeting with Trump, emphasizing that mutual political will is the key to resuming dialogue. “We proceed from mutual readiness for a meeting. Apparently, after Mr. Trump enters the Oval Office, some moves will be made,” Peskov said.

This marks a significant shift in tone from Russia, as relations with the outgoing Biden administration have been fraught with tensions over sanctions and Ukraine. Peskov accused the current U.S. administration of prolonging the conflict in Ukraine, adding, “The U.S. under the current leadership intends to do everything to continue the war, and European countries naturally follow the course.”

While Zelenskyy continues his diplomatic push to ensure Europe remains steadfast in supporting Ukraine, the Kremlin appears to be setting the stage for a new chapter in U.S.-Russia relations under Trump. The potential for dialogue between Putin and Trump is likely to raise questions in Europe, where concerns about a softening of Western resolve against Moscow persist.

Zelenskyy’s visit to Europe comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, as allies discuss the modalities and effectiveness of continued military assistance. Meanwhile, Russia's narrative focuses on alleged growing differences among Western countries over Ukraine aid, which Peskov highlighted as “numerous differences regarding perspectives, modalities, and efficiency of further assistance.”