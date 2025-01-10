Welcome to Africanews

Doualemn deported back to France from Algeria

Former French officials and activists have condemned Algeria’s refusal to accept the return of an Algerian influencer, who France expelled on Thursday.

Doualemn, who was expelled from French territory , was denied entry by local authorities upon his arrival at the airport in Algeria, sources told Le Figaro. His return flight landed Thursday evening at Roissy Airport. He was then placed in an administrative detention center in Mesnil-Amelot.

The influencer, was arrested in Montpellier, in the south of France, after posting a TikTok video calling for violence.

Earlier this month, French authorities arrested three Algerian TikTok influencers for allegedly giving death threats in their content.

France launched a campaign to crack down on influencers who incite hatred either through images, videos, or texts, as a part of their overall efforts to combat extremism online.

