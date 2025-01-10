Benin suffers heavy losses in deadly border attack

Benin's military has suffered significant casualties in a deadly attack near the insurgency-hit borders with Niger and Burkina Faso, officials have confirmed.

Colonel Faizou Gomina, chief of staff for the National Guard, described the Wednesday evening assault on one of the country's most fortified military positions as a "very hard blow."

While the perpetrators remain unidentified, Benin has faced increasing attacks in its northern region, often linked to jihadist groups from neighbouring countries. A security source told AFP that 28 soldiers were killed, while the opposition party, The Democrats, claimed the death toll reached 30.

In response, military operations are underway, with reports that 40 attackers have been neutralized so far.

Col Gomina urged military leaders to rethink strategies to address the growing security challenges. "Wake up, officers and section chiefs, we have battles to win," he said.

Since 2021, more than 120 Beninese soldiers have lost their lives in the region, with jihadist activity continuing to pose a significant threat. Last month, gunmen killed three soldiers and injured four others guarding an oil pipeline in the northeast.

In 2022, Benin deployed nearly 3,000 troops to its northern border to curb cross-border incursions, but the latest attack underscores the persistent danger in the region.