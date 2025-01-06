Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan Army Chief Backs Turkish Peace Effort

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport   -  
Copyright © africanews
FLORENCE LO/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Sudan

The head of the Sudanese army has praised Turkey's offer to resolve the 20-month-long conflict between his forces and their paramilitary rivals.

During a meeting in Port Sudan on Saturday, Abdel Fattah Al Burhan asked Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister , to convey to Turkish leaders that they welcome President Erdogan's initiative.

In a statement last week, the United Arab Emirates praised Turkey's "diplomatic efforts" aimed at "resolving the ongoing crisis in Sudan."

The war in Sudan, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 12 million others.

It has also pushed the country to the brink of famine, with analysts warning that the involvement of other countries would only prolong the suffering.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..