Sudan Army Chief Backs Turkish Peace Effort

The head of the Sudanese army has praised Turkey's offer to resolve the 20-month-long conflict between his forces and their paramilitary rivals.

During a meeting in Port Sudan on Saturday, Abdel Fattah Al Burhan asked Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister , to convey to Turkish leaders that they welcome President Erdogan's initiative.

In a statement last week, the United Arab Emirates praised Turkey's "diplomatic efforts" aimed at "resolving the ongoing crisis in Sudan."

The war in Sudan, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 12 million others.

It has also pushed the country to the brink of famine, with analysts warning that the involvement of other countries would only prolong the suffering.