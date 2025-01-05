Real Madrid aims for success in Copa del Rey debut

Real Madrid trained in the Spanish capital on Sunday, on the eve of their Copa del Rey last 32 match at CD Minera in Cartagena.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be expected to make light work of the fourth-tier side, but need to remember that Minera knocked out La Liga outfit Deportivo Alaves on penalties in the previous round.

There is also the upcoming Spanish Super Cup, which is taking place in Saudi Arabia this year, on Ancelotti’s mind.

The winners and runners-up in both La Liga and the Copa del Rey have qualified, with Barcelona taking on Athletic Club Bilbao on Wednesday and Real facing Mallorca in the second semi-final on Thursday.

The final itself is scheduled for Sunday, with all matches played in Jeddah.