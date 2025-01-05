2025 welcomes rare twin elephants in Kenya

Elephants
With the new year kicking off already, it's good news for the elephant world in Kenya.
On January 2, the Kenya Wildlife Service shared on its social media platforms that it spotted a mother elephant with twins in Shimba Hills National Reserve.
This marks the third case of twin births of elephants in the country in three years.
The phenomenon of twin births in elephants is exceedingly rare, occurring approximately less than one per cent of the time among elephant births.
This rarity of twin births can be attributed to several biological and ecological factors.
Elephants have the longest breeding period of any mammal, lasting between 18 and 22 months and so carrying two calves simultaneously would place immense strain on the mother’s body.
Environmental conditions can also affect twinning rates. But despite these factors it has not stopped these latest twins to start their new lives fresh in 2025.
