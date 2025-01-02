Nigeria to launch credit guarantee firm to boost economy

Nigeria
Nigeria will establish a National Credit Guarantee Company in May 2025 to improve access to credit for businesses and individuals, President Bola Tinubu announced on Wednesday.
The initiative, part of Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, aims to bolster financial inclusion and stimulate economic growth by expanding risk-sharing instruments for financial institutions. “This initiative will strengthen the confidence of the financial system, expand credit access, and support underserved groups such as women and youth,” Tinubu said.
The new company will collaborate with key government agencies, including the Bank of Industry, the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Agency, and Ministry of Finance Incorporated, alongside private sector and multilateral organizations.
Eight months ago, Tinubu launched the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation to enhance credit access for employed Nigerians. Initially targeting federal civil service employees, the program has since expanded to include the general public.
The president emphasized that this move is part of a broader effort to drive re-industrialization and improve living standards in Nigeria.
Go to video
Kenya: Ruto admits security abuses amid kidnapping outrage
Go to video
Generation Beta ushers in a new era as 2025 begins
Go to video
23 Congolese soldiers face death penalty or prison for alleged desertion or crimes
Go to video
Sudan's leader rules out pre-war reconciliation with RSF, calls for civilian protection
Go to video
South Korea probes boeing Aircraft after crash kills 179
Go to video
Politician among protesters arrested in Kenya while calling for an end to alleged abductions