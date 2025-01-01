South Sudan receives 1.1 mln vaccines to contain cholera spread

South Sudan received 1.1 million doses of cholera vaccines on Monday as the country battles an outbreak of the disease.

The vaccines, donated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI), arrived in Juba by flight.

"This is supposed to be a two-dose vaccine, but if you take one, you are supposed to get immunity within two weeks, and it can (protect) you for close to six months. Then, if you take the second dose, it can give you protection for up to three years,” said Gabriel Buom Tap, UNICEF Immunization Officer.

The cholera outbreak was declared in October in a border town between Sudan and South Sudan, but it has since spread to six of the country's 10 states.

The most affected groups are those displaced from their homes by floods and refugees from Sudan.

More than 100 people have died in the cholera outbreak, and over 6,000 are currently infected with the disease, according to South Sudan's government.

The government is urging the health sector and other stakeholders to intensify efforts to help contain the spread of the disease.

"I urge the media and civil society to join hands in disseminating information and raising awareness about the importance of vaccination," said Yolanda Awel Deng, Health Minister of South Sudan.