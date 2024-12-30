World leaders pay tribute to former US President Jimmy Carter

World leaders took to social media to express their condolences and tributes on the passing of former US President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Carter had been "a statesman of great vision" who worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif added Carter would long be remembered "for his humility and statesmanship as well as his advocacy for global peace and contribution to humanitarian causes."

China's ambassador to the United States Xie Feng noted Carter's "historic contribution" to the normalisation and development of China-US relations" adding he would always be remembered by the Chinese people.

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi meanwhile highlighted Carter's role in achieving a peace agreement between Egypt and Israel saying it would "remain etched in the annals of history, and his humanitarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the US had lost "a committed fighter for democracy", while French leader Emmanuel Macron said Carter had been a "steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable" who had tirelessly fought for peace.

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer paid tribute to his "decades of selfless service".

Carter died Sunday after spending roughly 22 months in hospice care.

The Georgia peanut farmer served one turbulent term in the White House before building a reputation as a global humanitarian and champion of democracy.

He defeated President Gerald Ford in 1976 promising to restore trust in government but lost to Ronald Reagan four years later amid soaring inflation, gas station lines and the Iran hostage crisis.

He and his wife Rosalynn then formed The Carter Center, and he earned a Nobel Peace Prize while making himself the most internationally engaged of former presidents.

The Carter Center said he died peacefully Sunday afternoon in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family.