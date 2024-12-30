New Year celebrations in DRC marked by uncertainty

As the world prepares to celebrate the New Year 2025, an atmosphere of sadness and uncertainty looms over the city of Goma, in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The conflict that has been ravaging the region for several months has cast a dark shadow over the usual festivities, and the hope for a better future seems to be fading.

The central market of Goma, usually lively and colourful as the New Year approaches, is sad. The stalls are almost empty, the vendors are disappointed, and customers are scarce. The fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 has intensified in recent months, threatening the city of Goma and plunging its residents into fear.

Josephine Kahindo, a mother of four children, shares her difficulty in celebrating in a war-torn environment: “The holidays are here, but we haven’t seen anything. A holiday during the war, a holiday with many problems. We don’t know what our children will eat or wear. We just watch other people pass by, but we don’t know anything about the holidays.”

The impact of the war on the local economy is devastating. Business activities are paralyzed, investments have been frozen, and government tax revenues are plummeting. The loss of earnings is enormous, and this is likely to have dramatic consequences for the region’s development.

Deogracias Bengehya, an economics professor, explains: “These food products are becoming scarce. With the law of supply and demand, the price trend is increasing, and when prices rise, purchasing power deteriorates and decreases. Not only that, but there are also other people who rely on small businesses.”

The hope for lasting peace is the only gift the people of Goma wish to receive for the New Year. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the M23 and Rwanda to cease hostilities and withdraw their positions in the DRC during a phone conversation with both heads of state.

Despite calls for peace, uncertainty still looms over Goma. The residents are preparing for a New Year marked by fear and scarcity, hoping that 2025 will finally bring peace and stability to their region.