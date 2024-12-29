Welcome to Africanews

179 dead in South Korea plane crash; officials suggest bird strike to blame for the incident

Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae , left, and other executive members bow in apology to relatives of passengers at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Dec. 29 2024  
By Rédaction Africanews

South Korea

179 deaths have been confirmed in one of South Korea's worst aviation disasters, which occurred at an airport in the southwest of the country on Sunday.

Some footage appears to show the aircraft touching down without employing its wheels or landing gear.

It then skidded off the runway and crashed into a barrier, before bursting into flames.

More than 30 firetrucks and several helicopters brought the blaze under control.

The plane had been carrying 181 people; it was operated by the country's most popular budget airline, Jeju Air.

Authorities are looking into what led to the accident, which unfolded moments after the pilot issued a mayday call. The pilot had called for help not long after the control tower warned of birds nearby.

Fire officials have suggested it may be the result of a bird strike that triggered landing gear failure. They have also indicated that bad weather may have played a part.

