Gang attack at Haiti hospital reopening kills two journalists

Haiti’s interim president, Leslie Voltaire, has condemned a deadly gang attack on the reopening of Port-au-Prince’s General Hospital, where two journalists were killed and several others wounded on Christmas Eve.

“In the name of the transitional presidential council, we condemn what happened today… when members of the population, journalists, and policemen were attacked,” Voltaire said in an address. “We send our sympathy to the families, the Haitian National Police, and the journalist association. This act will not go unpunished.”

The attack occurred as reporters gathered to cover the hospital's reopening after gang violence had forced its closure earlier this year. Suspected members of the Viv Ansanm gang coalition opened fire, turning the event into chaos.

The Online Media Collective identified the deceased journalists as Markenzy Nathoux and Jimmy Jean. Videos from the scene showed two lifeless, bloodied bodies on stretchers, with one wearing a press credential.

Street gangs control roughly 85% of Port-au-Prince, crippling essential services. Despite government promises to reclaim control, violence continues to escalate, with journalists and police frequently targeted.

Haiti’s authorities have pledged to investigate the attack and bring those responsible to justice.