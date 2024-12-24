Secret 13th century escape passage for popes reopens to public

A historic secret passage connecting the Vatican with Rome's Castel Sant’Angelo opened to the public on Monday, allowing visitors to walk along the fortified walkway that once served as an escape route for popes.

The Passetto di Borgo's origins date to the 6th century but it was not until 1277 that it was established as an escape route.

Its most famous use came during the 1527 Sack of Rome, when Pope Clement VII evaded imperial forces via the corridor, seeking refuge in the heavily fortified Castel Sant’Angelo.

The passage features two levels: an open-air walkway that panoramic views of Rome and a lower, covered level that serves as the secret escape corridor.

Tickets for tours around the passageway, which go on sale Monday, will include access to both levels, according to Castel Sant'Angelo's director, Luca Mercuri.