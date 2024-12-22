Haiti's budding musicians hold concert amid ongoing gang violence

Around the world, it’s time for year-end school concerts and Haiti is no exception, despite the gang violence which is ravaging the country.

Children at the only music school in the capital Port-au-Prince, demonstrate bravery and devotion to their art, aspiring to futures as musicians and singers.

While hundreds of schools across the country were forced to close because of the fighting and lack of funds, the music school continued to attract students.

Funded by an NGO, it began teaching children at internally displaced shelters.

Yvenson Jeantille, who dreams of being a professional musician, makes the long walk from home to the school at least twice a week.

“The situation of the country as it reaches me, it has an impact, but I don’t let it interfere in my future,” he said.

Gangs are believed to control some 85 per cent of the capital. Thousands have died this year and rapes and kidnappings have spiked.

Families are reluctant to send their children to school, let alone allow them to play outdoors.

Teacher Kevin Marc Duverseau says music is important for the children as it helps them cope with the situation in the country.

“Music, in general, helps alleviate frustrations that we know many of us in our country are feeling,” he said.

“It also helps translate the feelings we all have, which can be both negative and positive, but even negative feelings can give rise to beautiful music."

As the fighting rages on, the Ecole Soleil d’Espoir (School of Hope and Sunshine) offers children the opportunity to dream of a brighter future.