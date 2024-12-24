Kenya faces surge in gender-based violence: over 7,000 cases in a year

Kenya is facing an alarming surge in gender-based violence, with over 7,100 cases reported since September 2023, including 100 documented murders of women since August this year, according to government records.

Among the survivors is Sarah Wambui, who endured a brutal knife attack by her husband of 20 years. “He stabbed me 38 times on January 18, 2024, affecting even my kidney and liver,” she recounted. Discharged from the hospital in August, Wambui is now living in fear as her attacker remains free, allegedly threatening her life.

The violence has sparked national outrage, with protests erupting two weeks ago in Nairobi, demanding justice and government action. Police dispersed demonstrators with tear gas and made arrests, drawing sharp criticism from human rights organizations.

“Right now, my life is in danger,” Wambui said. “The perpetrator is out, and he has vowed to finish me.”

Foreign Affairs Minister and acting Interior Minister Musalia Mudavadi acknowledged the crisis, revealing that Nairobi County recorded the highest number of gender-based violence cases, while rural counties like Samburu and Mandera had the lowest. He added that investigations into most of the 100 murders are complete, with cases pending in court.

Human rights defenders argue the true extent of the problem may be far worse. “Many cases remain undocumented, especially in low-income areas where poverty and patriarchal norms fuel violence,” said Njoki Gachanja, a human rights researcher.

According to the Gender Violence Recovery Centre, one in three Kenyan women experiences sexual violence before turning 18, and 38% of married women face physical abuse.

In response, the government has established a special security team to address the crisis and ensure justice. Activists, however, demand more robust measures to protect women and girls, emphasizing that this epidemic cannot be ignored any longer.