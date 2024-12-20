Sahel 2024: A Year of Transformation with creation of a new alliance

A New Alliance Emerges

The Sahel Alliance reshapes regional geopolitics

In January 2024, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger officially established the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), marking their exit from ECOWAS and solidifying a united front for regional security and economic growth.

A Unified Defense Force

March 2024 saw the AES announce a joint military force to counter escalating jihadist threats. Attacks in Bamako, Barsalogho, and Tillabéri highlight the ongoing challenges.

Economic Resilience Amid Challenges

Despite leaving ECOWAS, the AES remained in WAEMU to mitigate economic impacts. November brought further integration with the removal of roaming fees, enhancing connectivity across member states.

Shifting Foreign Relations

April 2024: U.S. troops left Chad. By September, they had withdrawn entirely from Niger. Chad later ended its defense cooperation with France in November.

Development Initiatives

The first AES summit in July launched initiatives like a biometric passport and an investment bank. A stabilization fund was also introduced to support regional projects.

Reflection on 2024

The Sahel Alliance navigated terrorism, geopolitical shifts, and economic pressures. As 2025 approaches, will their united front bring lasting change to the region?