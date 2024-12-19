Les Blues du Fleuve: Baaba Maal’s Festival of Music and development in Podor

On stage in his hometown of Podor is Baaba Maal, a globally renowned artist celebrated for his classical of work—especially his Oscar-winning soundtrack for the Hollywood film Black Panther—took the spotlight.

This marks the 16th edition of the Les Blues du Fleuve festival, entirely organized and funded by Baaba Maal. The event takes place in the remote town of Podor, which has just 15,000 inhabitants and sits on an island in the Senegal River near the Mauritanian border.

"I thought we needed a festival that would leave Dakar and establish itself in a region like the River region. But most importantly, the name of the festival, Les Blues du Fleuve, reflects my hope that musically, people realize that everything happening globally in music has its roots in Africa," said Baaba Maal.

At the heart of the three-night music program is a concert that highlights local heritage, featuring artists discovered by Baaba Maal who typically perform at traditional ceremonies in the Fouta Toro region.

"I realized that these are incredibly talented musicians—truly great musicians—who haven’t had the chance to perform on major stages. So why not shine a spotlight on them?" asked Baaba Maal.

One such group is the Dia family of fishermen, consisting of brothers and their spouses and children, who perform at family ceremonies.

"We are the musical group, the Dia Brothers. I am Demma Dia, and performing alongside me are Yero Dia, Baudi Dia, and Sileye Dia. We are a family of master drummers." said Demma Dia, a local musician.

The annual festival is just one aspect of Baaba Maal’s broader commitments to the region.

"These celebrations are an opportunity to highlight development opportunities. When you come here, you see the potential for agriculture to thrive. And all of this serves as a driving force for development," said Baaba Maal.

Mamadou Babacar Diop, the coordinator of the NANN.KA Rural Development Project, fully funded by Baaba Maal, elaborates on their mission.

"NANN.KA’s goal is to strengthen agriculture, particularly by supporting women and young people, so they can truly understand that everything we need can be achieved here without leaving our country," said Mamadou.

The festival has brought immense joy to the people of Podor, with organizers estimating 6,000 attendees for this year’s edition. While the next Les Blues du Fleuve is set for December 2025, the agricultural initiatives of NANN.KA continue year-round.