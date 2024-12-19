Driving Change: Diaspora Investments, Urban Farming, and Tourism Growth in Africa {Business Africa}

Malian Diaspora Pioneers Sustainable Development

At COP16 in Riyadh, the Malian diaspora demonstrated how innovative investments, like those by Ciwara Capital, are revolutionizing agriculture and building climate resilience in Mali. By leveraging diaspora resources, they are tackling food insecurity, creating jobs, and driving economic stability.

These initiatives offer a sustainable development blueprint for other African nations. According to Magaye Gaye, an international economic consultant, diaspora-driven projects can address Africa’s financing gaps in climate-sensitive sectors. Key questions remain: how can international support scale such efforts, and what policies from COP16 could strengthen agricultural investment in volatile regions?

Urban Farming Transforms Nairobi’s Food Security

As Africa’s urban population is set to reach 1.5 billion by 2050, feeding these rapidly growing cities is a critical challenge. In Nairobi, urban farming is emerging as a game-changer, converting unused spaces into sustainable food production hubs.

These farms not only supply affordable, fresh produce but also create employment and reduce dependency on costly imports. This innovative solution is helping Nairobi households combat food insecurity and adapt to urbanization’s challenges.

Morocco’s Tourism Boom and the Road to 2030

Morocco is experiencing a tourism surge, with visitor numbers soaring by 31% in November. This growth is fueled by the country’s cultural landmarks, improved connectivity, and the influence of its diaspora.

Morocco’s strategic focus on showcasing its rich heritage and iconic destinations has positioned it as a global tourism hotspot. With preparations underway for hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup, Morocco is solidifying its status as a premier destination for international visitors.