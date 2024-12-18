Iran's president to attend D-8 summit of developing nations in Egypt

Ministers from the D-8 group of developing nations met in Cairo from Tuesday ahead of a summit on Thursday in the Egyptian capital.

Discussions focused on issues to be included in the agenda, in particular, ways to enhance economic cooperation among member states.

The organisation is made up of big Moslem countries Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend the summit, the first visit by an Iranian president to Egypt in more than a decade.

Relations between the two countries has been fraught for many years, but has seen a thaw since the start of the Gaza crisis.

The summit takes place amid regional and global tensions including the Israel-Hamas war and the latest developments in Syria.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation was founded in 1997.