Egyptian foreign minister condemns Israeli attacks in Syria

The foreign ministers of Egypt and China held talks in Beijing on Friday on increasing cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

This includes the economic and financial sectors, as well advancing the joint manufacturing process and the localisation of industry in Egypt, especially in priority sectors.

Cairo’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, said this included the “localisation of the solar panel industry to generate new and renewable energy, as well as the electric car industry in Egypt”.

Following the fall of Damascus on Sunday, Abdelatty said he also discussed the situation in Syria with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

The rebels toppled the government of President Bashar al-Assad after a sudden and rapid offensive which saw them enter the capital in 10 days.

Abdelatty said Cairo and Beijing’s views “converged on the great importance of having a comprehensive political process in Syria”.

He said it was important to establish an inclusive government that reflects the “sectarian, religious, ethnic, and racial diversity within Syria".

Cairo’s top diplomat also condemned “in the strongest terms” Israel's attacks on Syria following the fall of the Assad government.

"The destruction of various infrastructure and military sites in flagrant violation of international law, as well as the Israeli incursion and occupation of a very large part of the buffer zone in flagrant violation of the Disengagement Agreement signed in 1974."