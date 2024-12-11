At least 175 people killed, dozens injured in separate strikes in Sudan

At least 175 people have been reported dead and dozens injured after a series of airstrikes hit Sudan's capital on Monday and Tuesday.

The attack has been linked to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who have been waging a war with the Sudanese army in the 20-month conflict.

The first attack took place on Monday when an air strike hit a busy market in the town of Kabkabiya, 180km west of North Darfur, killing at least 100 civilians including women and children according to a rights group.

In another incident, a single shell fired at a passenger bus "killed everyone on board," totaling 22 people, stated Ahmed Othman Hamza in a communiqué, denouncing a "massacre" committed by RSF.

In a separate incident, at least 65 people were killed in Omdurman, which is an army-controlled region, according to Khartoum Governor Ahmed Othman Hamza who also indicated that a hundred were injured during the incursion.

Tuesday marked the year’s most violent clashes between the regular army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by his former ally and deputy, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Sudan, a predominantly Arab country on the edge of sub-Saharan Africa, descended into civil war in 2023, as fighting erupted between the military and a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces that grew out of Darfur’s notorious Janjaweed militia.

Though estimates are difficult to come by, at least 24,000 people have been killed and millions displaced in a conflict that has largely been eclipsed in the world’s attention by wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.