Zambia's Court Blocks Edgar Lungu from Seeking Third Term

In Zambia, the Constitutional Court has ruled that former President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to seek a third term in office. The court’s decision comes after Lungu announced his return to active politics last year.

The country’s highest court determined that Lungu's first term, served from 2015 to 2016 following the death of President Michael Sata, counts as a full presidential term. This ruling effectively blocks his bid for a new mandate.

Lungu said in a statement that Tuesday’s verdict was steered by “the hands of political manipulation.”

The 68 year old faced allegations of corruption while in office, and his wife and other family members are facing graft charges in court which he says is a way from blocking him to.seek a third time in office.

The vice president of Lungu’s party said that the former leader was “not concerned” by the court decision and would continue to campaign and be the party’s presidential candidate in 2026.