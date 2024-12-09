2024 Set To Be Hottest Year On Record

2024 is on course to be the hottest year on record, according to new data.

Figures from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reveals that the average global temperature in November was 1.62°C above preindustrial levels.

With more heatwaves, wildfires, and extreme weather conditions, they're becoming more frequent and intense due to rising temperatures.

This comes at a time in which the world is struggling to cope with the effects of climate change, fuelling natural disasters and threatening ecosystems.

As global warming now exceeds 1.5°C there are calls to take immediate action to reduce emissions.

With 2024 coming to and end, the world faces a critical moment: Will governments take decisive action to mitigate climate change, or will these record-breaking temperatures be just the beginning of an even hotter and more dangerous future?