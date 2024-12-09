2024 Set To Be Hottest Year On Record

climate change
2024 is on course to be the hottest year on record, according to new data.
Figures from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reveals that the average global temperature in November was 1.62°C above preindustrial levels.
With more heatwaves, wildfires, and extreme weather conditions, they're becoming more frequent and intense due to rising temperatures.
This comes at a time in which the world is struggling to cope with the effects of climate change, fuelling natural disasters and threatening ecosystems.
As global warming now exceeds 1.5°C there are calls to take immediate action to reduce emissions.
With 2024 coming to and end, the world faces a critical moment: Will governments take decisive action to mitigate climate change, or will these record-breaking temperatures be just the beginning of an even hotter and more dangerous future?
01:18
IFAD calls for urgent action to tackle desertification
01:40
Zimbabwe farmers turn to maggot-breeding to survive the drought
01:54
Risk of floods in Ghana’s capital of Accra blamed on city planning
02:02
Developing nations blast COP29 climate finance deal
01:29
COP29: Activists make final push for a finance deal up to the challenge
01:33
Activists from global south protest at COP29 calling for finance for less privileged countries