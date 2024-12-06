Syria says rebels backed by foreign countries after losing key cities

Syria's defense minister says the withdrawal of government forces from the central city of Hama is a tactical measure and has vowed to regain control of lost areas.

Gen. Ali Mahmoud Abbas said in a televised statement late Thursday that insurgents, whom he described as "takfiri" or Muslim extremists, are backed by regional and international countries.

He did not name the countries but appeared to be referring to Turkey, which is a main backer of the opposition, and the United States.

"Today we are fighting a fierce ongoing battle with the most powerful terrorist organizations that use the gang method. This forces our armed forces to use appropriate methods," Abbas said.

He said the withdrawal of the Syrian army from Hama, Syria's fourth largest city, was done "in order to protect the lives of civilians."

Abbas warned that the insurgents may issue statements or fake orders, even audio or video made using artificial intelligence technology, in the name of the Syrian army.

He urged Syrians and members of the military not to believe any such statements and to rely only on Syrian state media.

"I confirm that what happened in Hama today is a temporary tactical measure. Our forces are still in the vicinity of Hama city and are fully prepared and ready to carry out their national and constitutional duties," he said.

The move by insurgents into Hama earlier on Thursday deals another major blow to Syrian President Bashar Assad, days after insurgents captured much of Aleppo, the country’s largest city.

The stunning weeklong offensive appeared likely to continue, with insurgents setting their sights on Homs, the country’s third-largest city.

Homs, which is about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Hama, is the gate to the capital, Damascus, Assad’s seat of power and the coastal region that is a base of support for him.

The offensive is being led by the jihadi group HTS and an umbrella group of Turkish-backed Syrian militias called the Syrian National Army.

Their sudden capture of Aleppo, an ancient business hub in the north, was a stunning prize for Assad’s opponents and reignited the Syrian civil war that had been largely a stalemate for the past few years.

Hama is one of the few cities that has remained mostly under government control in the conflict, which broke out in March 2011 following a popular uprising.