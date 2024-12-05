Six bodies retrieved from illegal goldmine in South Africa

Six bodies have been pulled from an abandoned mine in Stilfontein in South Africa.

The number of miners still trapped underground is still unknown.

One local source said there were around 4,000 trapped, but police say the figure is likely to be in the hundreds.

The derelict gold mines located approximately 150 kilometres southwest of Johannesburg,, have been surrounded by police for the past month, aiming to remove those who are illegally operating there.

Authorities have been restricting food and water supplies to encourage them to evacuate the mine. Many illegal minders known as Zama Zamas come from neighbouring Mozambique and Lesotho and often face harsh conditions to work and reside in South Africa.

Some locals associate their presence with a rise in criminality, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called them a "menace" to the country's economy and security.