Six bodies retrieved from illegal goldmine in South Africa

South Africa
Six bodies have been pulled from an abandoned mine in Stilfontein in South Africa.
The number of miners still trapped underground is still unknown.
One local source said there were around 4,000 trapped, but police say the figure is likely to be in the hundreds.
The derelict gold mines located approximately 150 kilometres southwest of Johannesburg,, have been surrounded by police for the past month, aiming to remove those who are illegally operating there.
Authorities have been restricting food and water supplies to encourage them to evacuate the mine. Many illegal minders known as Zama Zamas come from neighbouring Mozambique and Lesotho and often face harsh conditions to work and reside in South Africa.
Some locals associate their presence with a rise in criminality, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called them a "menace" to the country's economy and security.
01:00
Orano's Niger Uranium Mine Taken Over by Authorities Amid Rising Tension
01:10
Mathias Pogba faces trial over comments made about sibling Paul Pogba
Go to video
Central African Republic: 10 dead in an ambush near a diamond mine
01:26
Namibia: voting underway as the country gears towards new leadership
Go to video
What to know about a standoff between police and illegal miners at a South Africa mine
Go to video
South Africa plans rescue for illegal miners amid Standoff