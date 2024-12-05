Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Experts call for transparency in Thiaroye Massacre

Workers put up a poster marking the 80th anniversary of the Thiaroye massacre Thiaroye, Senegal, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sylvain Cherkaoui/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Senegal

Senegal has called for full access to the archives of the Thiaroye massacre, as experts want transparency about one of the darkest chapters in its colonial history. Senegal’s new government, is determined to ensure the event is remembered, and a ceremony was held at the Thiaroye military camp to honor the victims.

The massacre took place on December 1st, 1944, when the French army opened fire on African soldiers who were demanding their pay.

Eighty years on, with many details still unclear and the exact number of victims unknown, Senegal’s new government, which took power in April, is determined to ensure this tragic event is remembered. A solemn ceremony took place on Sunday, December 1st, at the Thiaroye military camp to honor those who lost their lives in this brutal act.

However, the commemoration has sparked controversy in France. French lawmaker Aurélien Taché criticized the absence of President Emmanuel Macron at the event, calling it "surprising" given the recognition of one of the most horrific colonial massacres in history.

Addressing the French National Assembly, Taché said, "He acknowledged it was a massacre after decades of state lies, where France, in a shameful move, accused these soldiers of mutiny to justify the killings. But even this acknowledgment of one of the greatest colonial massacres in our history was not enough to get him to attend the ceremony."

The debate continues as Senegal pushes for recognition and full transparency on this colonial tragedy.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..