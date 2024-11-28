UK, US demand Mozambique's government to investigate deaths in post-election protests

Alarmed by deadly post-election protests in Mozambique, several countries including Britain, the US and Canada have denounced what they called the 'escalation of violence against civilians'.

In a statement, the countries demanded Mozambique's government to look into reports of disproportionate use of force, and to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Wednesday saw another deadly round of protests with anti-government demonstrators and law enforcement clashing in locations across the country.

In the northern city of Nampula, where crowds had stopped traffic with barricades and burning Tyres, police opened fire, killing two demonstrators.

Further south, crowds also blocked vehicles at the country's main border crossing with South Africa.

Over in the capital, unrest broke out after a military vehicle struck a protester.

As well as more than a dozen protesters, several police officers have been killed since the beginning of the unrest, which follows the country’s disputed elections in October.

The oppositon have dismissed the result of the election as fraudulent, after the Frelimo party was announced as the winner, increasing its 49-year rule.

Western observers also allege the election was unfair.