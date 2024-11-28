Putin warns Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine, after attack on Ukraine's power grid

More than one million people in Ukraine have been left in the dark, after Russia attacked the country's power grid.

Vladimir Putin said dozens of missiles and drones were used against Ukraine in the assault.

"Tonight we carried out a comprehensive strike using 90 missiles of this class and 100 drones. 17 targets were hit. These were military facilities, defense industry facilities, and their support systems. I repeat once again these strikes from our side took place also in response to the incessant strikes on Russian territory by American missiles ATACMS. As has been said many times, there will always be a response from our side," Putin remarked.

The Russian president warned that Moscow may launch more strikes with the new intermediate-range missile Oreshnik, and that future targets may include defense industry facilities and "decision-making centers" in Kyiv.

Meanwhile in Kazakhstan’s capital, leaders of the Russia dominated CSTO alliance met on Thursday to speak about the international and regional situation.