Plastic pollution: Nations meet in final round of talks to strike treaty

The fifth and final round of negotiations to create a global treaty to end plastic pollution began on Monday in South Korea.

A recent study by the University of Leeds found that the world creates 57 million tons of plastic pollution a year.

In the face of this challenge, the head of the UN Environment Programme urged negotiators to agree to a strong treaty.

"Not a single person on this planet wants to witness plastic litter in green spaces, on their streets or washing up on their shores," Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UN Environment Programme, said during the opening of the talks.

It's the fifth time the world's nations have convened to try and craft a legally binding plastic pollution accord.

The previous four global meetings have revealed sharp differences in goals and interests. This week's talks go through Saturday (Nov. 30).

In addition to national delegations, representatives from the plastics industry, scientists and environmentalists are attending the talks.

If successful, negotiators will turn a 2022 ambition to make the first legally binding treaty on plastics pollution, into a reality.

Led by Norway and Rwanda, 66 countries plus the European Union say they want to address the total amount of plastic on Earth by controlling design, production, consumption and where plastic ends up. The delegation from the hard-hit island nation of Micronesia helped lead an effort to call more attention to "unsustainable” plastic production, called the Bridge to Busan. Island nations are grappling with vast amounts of other countries’ plastic waste washing up on their shores.

Environmental groups and Indigenous leaders want a holistic approach

Graham Forbes, who is leading a Greenpeace delegation in Busan, said his group could support an agreement that puts sensible guardrails in place to reduce the amount of plastic produced, eliminates toxic chemicals and protects people from the uncontrolled use of plastics. That's achievable, but will take political leadership and courage not seen yet in earlier negotiations, he added.

Environment activists during the press conference outside of the venue for the 5th session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution on Nov. 25, 2024 AP/AP

Frankie Orona, executive director of the Texas-based Society of Native Nations, said they demand a treaty that tackles the root causes of the crisis rather than just managing plastic waste.

“We must seize this moment and leave a legacy we can be proud of, with a non-toxic sustainable future for all children and our children's children," he said.

The plastics industry wants to focus on redesign, recycling and reuse

Industry leaders want an agreement that prevents plastic pollution by redesigning plastics to be reused, recycled and remade into new products. They say this will keep the materials in circulation and out of the environment.

Company executives said they'll support a treaty that recognizes plastics' benefits to society, while ending pollution.

“I would hate to miss this opportunity because we get fixated on issues that divide us rather than unite us in this purpose of ultimately addressing the issue of plastic pollution," said Steve Prusak, president and CEO of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company. "It’s a really critical time. We’re really hopeful that what we get out of the meetings will lead to practical, implementable policies and harmonization across the globe.”