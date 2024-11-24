COP29: A $300B a year deal for climate cash sparks outrage

Delegates of developing countries reacted to the UN climate talks agreement on a $300B a year for humanity’s fight against climate change.

The deal is aimed at helping poor nations cope with the ravages of global warming in tense negotiations in the city where industry first tapped oil.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev gaveled the deal into acceptance before any nation had a chance to speak.

When they did they blasted him for being unfair to them, the deal for not being enough and the world's rich nations for being too stingy.

“It’s a paltry sum,” India negotiator Chandni Raina said, repeatedly saying how India objected to rousing cheers.

“I’m sorry to say we cannot accept it.”

She added that the amount "to be mobilized is abysmally poor" and said that developed countries are forcing developing ones to adapt without accounting for the need for economic growth.

"It is not something that will enable conducive climate action that is necessary for the survival of our country, and for the growth of our people, their livelihoods,"she stressed.

A long line of nations agreed with India and piled on, with Nigeria's Nkiruka Maduekwe, CEO of the National Council on Climate Change, calling the deal an insult and a joke.

She also said it was unrealistic, and that developed countries need to take more responsibility for their historical and current role in worsening climate change.

"It is not something we should take lightly. I do not think is something we should clap our hands (for)," she added.