Russia warns of 'nuclear collision' over Ukraine's western missiles

A Russian envoy has warned Ukraine's use of foreign missiles can "bring a collision" between nuclear powers after Kyiv's Western allies green-lit Ukraine's use of long-distance missiles to strike inside Russia this week.

In an interview with Sky News, Russia's Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said the American and British governments had escalated the situation despite several warnings from Moscow.

"The U.S. administration, supported by France and the UK, has made a deliberate decision to make these strikes, which seriously escalates the situation," said Kelin.

Russia's military said it shot down two British-made Storm Shadow missiles, without specifying where or when, making Britain now "directly involved" in the war.

"UK is now directly involved in this war because this fighting cannot happen without the NATO staff, British staff as well," said Kelin.

The Kremlin fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile at Ukraine on Thursday in response to Kyiv’s use this week of American and British missiles capable of striking deeper into Russia, according to President Vladimir Putin.

In a televised address to the country, the Russian president warned that U.S. air defense systems would be powerless to stop the new missile, which he said flies at ten times the speed of sound and which he called the Oreshnik — Russian for hazelnut tree. He also said it could be used to attack any Ukrainian ally whose missiles are used to attack Russia.