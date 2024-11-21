Fugitive Zambian MP Emmanuel Jay Banda arrested in Zimbabwe after three-month Manhunt

A Zambian lawmaker facing robbery charges has been arrested in Zimbabwe after escaping custody earlier this year, Zambian authorities confirmed.

Emmanuel "Jay Jay" Banda, an independent MP since 2021, fled from Chipata Central Hospital in August while awaiting a court appearance. He had been admitted to the hospital under police guard following his arrest. A bounty of 2 million Zambian kwacha ($72,000) was later issued for his capture.

Banda was detained in Harare earlier this week. The Zambian Home Affairs Minister, Jack Mwiimbu, announced that Banda was arrested by Zimbabwean police at a flat he had been renting and would remain in Zimbabwe pending extradition.

Mwiimbu expressed interest in uncovering the individuals involved in Banda’s escape and his wife’s visits to Harare. He also thanked Zimbabwean authorities for their cooperation.

Opposition members from the Patriotic Front (PF) party, led by former president Edgar Lungu, condemned Banda’s arrest, calling it an "abduction" and urging the Zambian government to follow international extradition protocols. Banda had been previously linked to Lungu’s administration, which lost power to Hakainde Hichilema in 2021.

Banda’s legal troubles stem from a 2015 robbery charge, for which he faces a non-bailable offence, along with charges of escaping custody. His supporters, including opposition figures, argue the charges are politically motivated, aimed at silencing him over his involvement in a controversial abduction case earlier this year.

Banda's case has raised concerns over the state’s handling of political opponents and the application of justice in Zambia. The BBC has sought comment from the Zambian government.