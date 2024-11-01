Nigerian social media personality Bobrisky re-arrested at Lagos Airport

Nigerian social media personality Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, was re-arrested on Thursday evening by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

The arrest occurred just days after Bobrisky was released on bail by Nigerian police.

The dramatic scene unfolded as Bobrisky was preparing to board a flight to London. According to eyewitnesses, Nigerian authorities stopped the plane just before takeoff, escorted Bobrisky off the aircraft, and detained him in full view of other passengers.

Following the arrest, Bobrisky posted a message on Instagram, calling for public support: "Nigerians help me, EFCC just arrested me. I’m badly injured."

Isaac Fayose, a fellow passenger and brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, shared an image of himself with Bobrisky before the arrest. He expressed concern over the timing, saying, “See who is on the same flight with me to London @bobrisky222.”

This latest arrest follows a series of recent legal issues for Bobrisky. Last week, he was reportedly detained by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Seme border, allegedly while attempting to leave the country. Authorities are investigating claims that Bobrisky paid ₦15 million to EFCC officials to drop money laundering charges.

Adding to the controversy, an audio recording surfaced recently in which Bobrisky allegedly stated he served a six-month jail term outside of Kirikiri prison due to "influential connections." Bobrisky has denied the recording’s authenticity, calling it "fake" and threatening legal action against social media critic VeryDarkMan, who released the audio.

A recent investigative panel has reported there is no evidence to support claims that Bobrisky served time outside the prison facility. The EFCC is expected to continue its investigation into the matter.