Denzel Washington and wife support son at premiere of 'The Piano Lesson'

It was a family affair for the Washingtons on Tuesday night at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta, celebrated their son Malcolm's feature directorial debut, "The Piano Lesson".

Set in Pittsburgh after the Great Depression, the film tells the story of the Charles family as they fight over the sale of a piano to start a new life.

The heirloom documents the family’s history through carvings made by an enslaved ancestor.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by August Wilson and stars cast members from the Broadway revival.

Director Malcolm Washington said he chose to recast many of the stage actors simply because he admired their artistry.

"Samuel L. Jackson is incredible actor. John David Washington is an incredible actor. Ray Fisher, Michael Potts are incredible artists,” he said.

“So, the opportunity to work with them was so exciting. And also building on a legacy. You know, this film honours so many different productions. And that was one of them."

Actor Michael Potts said that after the cast first screened the film together, he noticed a silent Denzel who was in awe of his son Malcolm's artistry.

"Of course he’s a proud papa, but speechless at the craft that his son showed through this movie, I think. What did he say to me? He said, 'Man, I got to go back to school.' Because all I could think was how cinematic, how lyrical it was,” said Potts.

The film was produced by Denzel and his daughter, Katia, co-written and directed by son Malcolm, stars son John David, and features a cameo from daughter Olivia and wife, Pauletta.

"If I were moving out of my apartment today, I'd call my family to help me move out and pack up the boxes and rebuild the furniture somewhere else. You know, that's who I would call, the people that I trust,” said Malcolm Washington.

“I think that I'm blessed to think so highly of my family and feel like they're so talented in what they do. That having that talent around was a benefit. You know, it made our movie happen."

"The Piano Lesson" is on Netflix from 22 November.