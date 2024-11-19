Ugandan TikToker jailed for insulting President Museveni

A 21-year-old Ugandan TikTok creator has been sentenced to 32 months in prison for allegedly insulting President Yoweri Museveni in a satirical video.

Emmanuel Nabugodi, who gained popularity for his comedy sketches among his 20,000 followers, pleaded guilty to charges including hate speech and spreading malicious content about the president. The sentencing took place on Monday, following his guilty plea last week.

The video in question featured a mock trial of President Museveni, where Nabugodi depicted the leader being subjected to public flogging. Chief Magistrate Stellah Maris Amabilis of Entebbe's court said the sentencing aimed to deter social media users from targeting others, including high-profile individuals like the president.

“This court hopes that by the time the convict leaves prison, he will have learned that abusing people in the name of creating content is unacceptable,” she stated. Nabugodi has 14 days to appeal the ruling.

Rights groups have frequently raised concerns about shrinking freedoms of expression in Uganda. Critics argue that President Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, has little tolerance for dissent.

Nabugodi’s case is the latest in a string of arrests targeting social media users. In July, another TikTok creator, Edward Awebwa, received a six-year prison sentence on similar charges. Meanwhile, three others are awaiting trial for their TikTok content.

The convictions stem from Uganda's 2022 amendment to the Computer Misuse Act, which criminalizes sharing content online that could "ridicule, degrade, or demean" others based on their identity or affiliation. The US State Department has previously flagged this law as a tool for suppressing criticism of government policies.

Human rights organizations have also accused Ugandan authorities of routinely violating freedoms of speech and expression, with many calling for reforms to protect citizens' digital rights.

The case underscores the growing tension between free expression and government regulation in Uganda’s digital age.