Ugandan TikToker jailed 6 years for insulting president

A 24-year-old Ugandan man has been sentenced to six years in prison for using TikTok to spread hate speech and false information against President Yoweri Museveni and the entire first family.

Entebbe Chief Magistrate Court's Chief Magistrate, Stellah-Maris Amabilisi, delivered the sentence on Wednesday. Edward Awebwa, who ran the account "Save Media Uganda," was arrested for posting a video insulting the president; his wife and his son.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire stated that Awebwa shared videos mocking the president between February and March 2024.

This sentencing is part of a broader campaign by security agencies against people using social media to insult senior government officials.

Awebwa is one of several content creators jailed under the Computer Misuse Act of 2022 for spreading "malicious information" and "hate speech." Human rights activists have challenged this law in the Constitutional Court, calling it repressive.

The Computer Misuse Act defines offensive communication as the "willful and repeated use of electronic communication to disturb or attempt to disturb the peace, quiet, or right of privacy of any person with no purpose of legitimate communication." The offence can result in a fine, up to one year in prison, or both.