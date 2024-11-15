Welcome to Africanews

Mozambique's government imposes ban on demonstrations, after weeks of deadly post-election protests

A woman walks past a barricade set fire by protesters in Maputo, Mozambique, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Carlos Uqueio/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

MOZAMBIQUE CRISIS

Mozambique’s government has imposed a ban on demonstrations, after deadly post-election protests broke out in October. It insists the move is needed to restore public order.

The country’s interior minister has called on residents to cooperate with authorities to halt the protests, which he described as ‘acts of terrorism’.

Police have used tear gas and rubber bullets during demonstrations, and last week the military intervened in a protest.

Authorities have also limited nationwide access to the internet, a move that Human Rights Watch described as a bid to shut down 'public criticism of the government'

According to Human Rights watch, more than a dozen people have been killed and scores more injured since the tensions broke out in early October.

South Africa shut its main border with the country, citing safety concerns.

The unrest comes after October’s disputed presidential election.

Frelimo was declared as the winner; the party has governed Mozambique for nearly five decades.

Opposition groups and observers insist that the election was rigged, an accusation that the government rejects.

