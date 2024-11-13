Trump selects Elon Musk to lead government efficiency department

Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the new Department of Government Efficiency, a non-government agency focused on cutting federal waste and streamlining operations.

Musk and Ramaswamy will collaborate with the Office of Management and Budget to drive reforms and bring an entrepreneurial approach to government.

Musk, who has promoted the agency nicknamed "Doge" after Dogecoin, plans to document all actions publicly for transparency, including a leaderboard to highlight inefficient spending of tax dollars. Ramaswamy expressed his commitment to the initiative on social media.

Since they are not government employees, Musk and Ramaswamy are exempt from federal disclosure requirements and aim to complete their work by July 4, 2026. Trump envisions a smaller, more efficient government as a gift for the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Musk, who has advocated for a $2 trillion cut in government spending, has received mixed reactions. Supporters believe his involvement will drive meaningful change, while critics argue that his businesses have a history of clashing with regulations he may now seek to reform.