DR Congo opposition, civil society dig in as Tshisekedi plots constitution change

Congolese political and civil society leaders Saturday announced an alliance to rally against constitutional changes they are meant to ensure President Felix Tshisekedi keeps power indefinitely.

Named 'National Awakening', the coalition will hold its first meeting in mid-December to pay tribute to the 2005 referendum which gave birth to the 2006 constitution.

They called attempts by Tshisekedi's ruling coalition to change the constitution 'high treason'.

Opposition leaders Martin Fayulu and Moïse Katumbi are also leading separate initiatives against the constitutional review project.

Tshisekedi has called the current text outdated and ripe for reform. The law limits presidential mandates to two

Members of Tshisekedi's party say that the current constitution was written from a position of weakness because the country was embroiled in a war.

They say that reforms are needed to protect the country's sovereignty amid changing political and military dyanamics in the region.