Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Azerbaijan summit to set new climate finance goal

Vehicles drive near a sign for COP29, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sergei Grits/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

COP29

The increasing frequency of extreme weather events has driven up the cost of response, mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

Ahead of the global climate summit which kicks off in Azerbaijan on Monday, countries are being urged to step up their finance commitments.

The summit will set a new global climate finance goal, according to Zinta Zommers, the climate science and practice lead at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

''This year's COP is the climate finance COP. In 2009, developed countries committed to give $100 billion per year for vulnerable countries to take climate action. But as greenhouse gases have grown, as climate impacts have increased, it's clear that more finance is needed,'' Zommers said.

She added, ''for example, West and Central Africa currently suffering from devastating floods, over 7 million people have been affected across 16 countries''.

Scientists say that human-driven climate change, caused by the use of fossil fuels, had made seasonal downpours across the Niger and Lake Chad basins 5-20 percent worse this year, unleashing a humanitarian catastrophe.

Flooding was experienced in Sudan, Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

''The UN Central Emergency Response Fund allocated over $38 million to take action, but that's clearly not enough. Indeed, some estimate that we might need over $4 trillion a year of climate finance to sufficiently meet the needs to mitigate, adapt and respond to climate shocks,'' Zommers said.

But there is still no agreement on who pays, how much and for what? Developing countries have argued that their richer counterparts pay more for contributing the most to greenhouse gas emissions.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..