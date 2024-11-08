One-Month-Old Southern White Rhino Calf Takes First Outdoor Steps at Whipsnade Zoo

A southern white rhino calf, just one month old, delighted visitors as he ventured outdoors for the first time on Wednesday at the U.K.'s Whipsnade Zoo. Under the watchful eye of his mother, Fahari, the calf explored his new surroundings, frolicking and wallowing in the damp November weather after a month spent cozy in his indoor den.

Rhino keeper Michael Hepher shared that the young rhino’s curiosity and confidence are growing daily. “He’s getting more confident each day and is getting more curious about the world around him,” Hepher said, as the calf playfully bounded across the paddock.

As part of an effort to raise awareness and foster engagement, the zoo is inviting the public to vote on a name for the calf, who will become part of the European breeding programme aimed at maintaining a genetically diverse population of southern white rhinos. This initiative is crucial, as only an estimated 17,500 southern white rhinos remain in the wild.

The birth of the calf offers a glimmer of hope for the species, which has been impacted by poaching and habitat loss. The European breeding programme seeks to ensure the survival of these remarkable animals for generations to come.