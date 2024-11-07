Search for survivors continues in the wake of deadly floods in eastern Spain

According to authorities, dozens are missing in the wake of flash floods in eastern Spain, which saw a year’s worth of rain fall in a day in some parts of Valencia.

The Spanish civil guard has been searching the coastline, and the head of the unit says teams have been working from dawn till dusk.

“We are mainly carrying out maritime patrols that are being developed for the search and rescue of potential people who were related to this disastrous event,'' Luis Arrieta, chief of Guardia Civil Maritime service of Valencia, said.

''We are carrying out patrols along the entire coastline, mainly from the mouth of the Turia canal to Cabo de Cullera and even a little further south of the mouth of the Jucar River," Arrieta added.

Spain’s prime minister has deployed thousands of troops to the Valencia region.

It comes amid growing anger from residents, who accuse authorities of not doing enough in their response to the disaster. Many also insist that flood warnings came too late.

More than 200 people are confirmed to have died in the floods, and the death toll is expected to rise.