Exploring Algeria's maritime potential: How key ports like Annaba and Djen Djen drive growth

Algeria
Algeria's key ports - Annaba, Djen Djen and Bejaïa - are poised to strengthen trade links across Africa, Europe and Asia.
With ambitious infrastructure projects underway, including links to rail networks and expansions to accommodate larger vessels, these ports aim to transform Algeria into a major hub for international maritime trade.
This development will not only boost the local economy, but also create jobs and reinforce Algeria's role as a key player in global trade.
